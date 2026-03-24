Schiff: I’ll Vote Against Supplemental, Even if It’s Just to Replenish Stocks and Not for Iran War

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that he will vote against the requested $200 billion supplemental even though “that money really won’t go to this conflict. It won’t be timely for this conflict to procure material. What it will be used for is, essentially, [to] try to replenish stocks later.” Because he won’t support “essentially an Iran funding bill, if that’s how this is being sold and packaged.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “If the United States is sending more troops to the region, if the White House is still going to come to Congress and ask for $200 billion in more funding, where do you stand on that tonight?”

Schiff answered, “I will vote against it. First of all, that money really won’t go to this conflict. It won’t be timely for this conflict to procure material. What it will be used for is, essentially, [to] try to replenish stocks later. But I’m not going to support a — essentially an Iran funding bill, if that’s how this is being sold and packaged. This is a war we should not have gotten into, and it’s a war that, every day, puts our servicemembers at risk. And given there was no imminent threat from Iran, I just don’t think it’s justified.”

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