Dem Rep. Crow: Trump Investing in Iran ‘Where Our Interests Are Questionable’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “The Brief,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) argued that “in areas where our interests are questionable” like Iran, President Donald Trump is getting more invested but in areas like Ukraine where we can “push back against one of our biggest adversaries, in this case, Russia, he’s pulling back.”

Crow said, “In the areas where we should be supporting our friends and our partners, which would actually promote world peace and security, promote [the] American economy, peace in Europe, which is always in our interests, and push back against one of our biggest adversaries, in this case, Russia, he’s pulling back.”

He continued, “And then in areas where our interests are questionable, right? And we’re actually seeing energy prices go up, and where Americans want us to reduce involvement in endless conflict, he’s investing more, right? So, in an area like Ukraine, where we don’t have to put any boots on the ground, we have an incredible, willing, and capable partner in Ukraine, all they need is support, support, by the way, which Americans want to give, because they recognize the long-term interests in making sure that Europe is secure and Ukraine is our long-term partner and ally, he’s pulling back from. So, it’s kind of a topsy-turvy world, and he’s doing the opposite, on all of these things, that Americans want him to do.”

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