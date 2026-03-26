Walz: Trump Can’t Move On — Minnesota Demands Justice

Thursday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) said President Donald Trump could not move on from the events in Minneapolis during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) enforcement operation earlier in the year because Minnesotans wanted justice.

Walz said, “I think you’ll see it, very visibly in the No King’s rallies and grateful to folks across the country, but an understanding that I think Minneapolis and Minnesota provided the template here for pushing back on on this guy. And there’s work to be done. There’s work to be done because we still need justice.”

He added, “I made the move yesterday using my executive authority to put a commission together. We are capturing all of the stories we being the ACLU, a lot of groups, especially immigrant groups. Folks at the United Nations and in Geneva, are working because what happened in Minnesota and the absolute horrific assault on this state, if this happened in another country, it wasn’t that long ago that the United States was a voice of reason, decency and human rights. We would investigate those things. We’re going to do that here, and we’re going to capture these stories. And so if Donald Trump, like so many things, thinks he can move on from Greenland, Venezuela, tired of the war in Iran that he started, tell his tale. The final days of this administration and beyond. Minnesotans will ask for justice. We we demand it. We have to do that.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN