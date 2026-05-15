A Mexican national, who is in the United States illegally, was sentenced to one year in prison after allegedly assaulting and biting law enforcement officials, Breitbart News has learned.

In a press release provided to Breitbart News from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), it was revealed that on May 7, Francisco Javier Acevedo-Caldera, an illegal alien, was sentenced to serve 12 months in prison.

Acevedo-Caldera’s sentencing came after he had pled guilty at the beginning of the year to having assaulted local law enforcement officials and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials in Illinois.

“This criminal illegal alien, with a lengthy rap sheet, was sentenced to one year in prison for his vicious assault on law enforcement officers,” Acting Assistant DHS Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. “This assault would not have happened if local authorities in Illinois had cooperated with us and notified ICE upon his arrest.”

In a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois on May 13, it was revealed that on July 17, 2025, while “in the lobby of the Kane County Sheriff’s Department” located in St. Charles, Illinois, two officers from ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations told Acevedo-Caldera that “they had a warrant for his arrest.”

After the revelation, Acevedo-Caldera reportedly “resisted the arrest” and proceeded to kick one of the ICE officers, while head-butting the other ICE officer. Acevedo-Caldera also “bit a Kane County Sheriff’s Deputy,” and punctured his skin, according to the press release.

Acevedo-Caldera is also reported as having a criminal history that “includes a conviction for fraud and arrests for criminal sexual abuse and drug possession.”