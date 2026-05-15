MS NOW’s Melber: ‘Congress Could Impeach’ Trump for $1.7 Billion Defense Fund

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” host Ari Melber said President Donald Trump dropping his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS in exchange for a $1.7 billion taxpayer-funded payout for investigations under the Biden administration could get him impeached.

Former White House special counsel Ty Cobb said, “Clearly, in the case, they point to the fact that Pam Bondi, directed, her Justice Department to be loyal to Trump, not to the Constitution. Trump issued an executive order directing all government lawyers, all government personnel, government wide, you know, preventing them from taking positions that were contrary to his opinion about the law and his opinion about the law, as he’s entitled to anything he wants.”

He added, “With Blanche as a coconspirator, it’s pretty clear there is no there is no case or controversy here and that it really is Trump just looting the government.”

Melber said, “Right, looting the government, self-dealing, taking money from the taxpayers. Which is bad enough and could be investigated. Indeed, if it’s attached to other allegations, it’s the type of thing that a Congress could impeach and hold a trial on and review the evidence. And if they refuse to participate, well, you can hold that against them because a Senate trial, which would be an option if the Democrats win back the midterms. That trial then deals with the government. You have. And if you have a government that is basically unlawful and resisting, then you take the evidence as it is and you make that choice, and then you add to that this looming threat of them trying to fund and incentivize future potential violence to overthrow the elections. I mean, a lot of this is out in the open.”

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