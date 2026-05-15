Obama Says ‘No Dispute’ His Iran Deal Worked

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Obama.

Marlow said, “It’s hard to declare that your deal was very good because they just enriched more and more and more, to the point where Trump was saying that we could have been just a couple of weeks away from them actually having a nuclear weapon despite the devastating attacks that we carried out last summer.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo