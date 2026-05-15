Lawsuit: Indians in Texas Blocked Asian-American from University Job

Indian academics at a Texas university conspired to exclude an American job-seeker from a tenured job, even to the point of labelling the Asian-American candidate as “white,” says a lawsuit by the Asian-American candidate named Sean Wang.

The lawsuit described the alleged anti-American discrimination against Wang at Southern Methodist University:

Since Hemang Desai (Indian-origin) became a full professor at SMU in 2006, its Accounting Department has had a systematic pattern of discrimination in tenure decisions. Among candidates of Indian descent who meet SMU’s stated productivity standard of at least four top-tier publications, 100% (2 of 2) were tenured: Neil Bhattacharya in 2008 and Gauri Bhat in 2020. Among candidates of non-Indian descent (Caucasian and Chinese) who meet SMU’s stated productivity standard of at least four top-tier publications, SMU has not supported any non-Indian candidates for tenure, including Mina Pizzini, Chris Hogan, Jing Pan, Jeff Yu and Dr. Wang.

“But for Dr. Wang not being of Indian ancestry (he is Chinese/East-Asian), SMU would have granted him tenure,” the November 2025 lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit says: “On November 19, 2024, Dr. Desai informed Dr. Wang of a negative department vote of 3-1, with all three Indian faculty voting against tenure and the one non-Indian faculty member voting in favor.”

Officials at SMU did not respond to emails from Breitbart News. Desai also did not respond.

The lawsuit has been filed amid growing evidence that predatory Indian managers in the United States carefully arbitrage the H-1B and OPT visa programs to sell American jobs to desperate and unqualified visa migrants from preferred ethnic or caste groups.

The migrants buy the jobs with salary kickbacks, often via rigged interviews, and remain subservient for a decade or more because they need their managers’ approval to keep their jobs and to win the golden prize of green cards.

American professionals tell Breitbart News that U.S. managers often ignore abundant evidence that Indian managers are cheating their stockholders, employers, and employees. But the executives’ silence is rewarded when the use of cheaper H-1B workers generates stock bonuses for the C-Suite.

The underground marketplace in American white-collar jobs includes many academic and non-profit jobs because there is no cap whatsoever on the number of migrants who can buy Americans’ university and hospital jobs via the H-1B and J-1 visa programs.

Overall, the federal government is allowing roughly 750,000 H-1Bs — and at least 250,000 of their spouses — to take jobs that otherwise would be held by Americans. Officials also allow foreign managers to hire more than 300,000 foreign graduates of U.S. colleges for up to three years.

Indian hiring managers discriminate against more-skilled American applicants, partly because each job given to an American means the managers have one less job to sell. Americans are also excluded because they will likely file lawsuits and complaints if they discover their managers are reproducing India’s ruthless workplace culture in the United States.

The rising white-collar underemployment rate and the rising recognition of H-1B displacement are prompting politicians to denounce the government’s sellout of American graduates.

“An American professor just sued SMU, alleging the department chair systematically favored Indian-origin candidates for tenure,” Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) said via X, adding:

100% approval for them, zero for equally qualified non-Indians. This isn’t isolated; it’s the pattern when these networks capture hiring.

“You have a Senate primary going on right now,” Vice President JD Vance told students at the University of Georgia in April, adding:

Every single one of you should ask those Senate candidates: What do you think about the H-1B visa? Would you co-sponsor the Vice President’s —and former Senator’s — legislation to eliminate that program … I can’t keep these politicians honest by myself, I need your help. It’s a very big job.

The Department of Justice is also investigating anti-American discrimination by tech companies, including California-based Cloudera.

For politicians and ordinary Americans, “it is challenging to comprehend the [Indian-dominated] illegal hiring culture,” said Jay Palmer, who founded Project Eradicate LLC, where he helps lawyers file lawsuits against discrimination by Indian managers. He told Breitbart News:

Once an Indian comes to power and has the ability to hire and fire, they only hire their own “Yaar” (slang for friend) so they can manipulate and control [the workplace] … The money distributed among Indian managers before, during and after hiring is egregious. I personally witnessed this during my 20-year career in IT. This behavior rivals a scene from The Sopranos when the “boss” gets a “taste” of every transaction.

“It is now clearly demonstrated that every nationality except Indian is being discriminated against, not just Americans,” Palmer added.

The Texas lawsuit describes other alleged ways in which Indian managers used their power to aid fellow Indians and to sideline Americans:

In Spring 2024, when offices were reassigned in the department’s new building, SMU assigned offices in a segregated manner. SMU assigned Indian male faculty (Dr. Desai, Dr. Tomar, Dr. Bhattacharya) to prime offices overlooking Bishop Boulevard and the quad. SMU assigned East Asian faculty (Dr. Liu, Dr. Yoon, and Dr. Wang) to offices on the opposite end of the hallway, away from the preferred locations. These office arrangements were non-random and reflected cultural segregation within the department.

The Indian managers also sought to hide the national and racial discrimination, according to the lawsuit:

On its official “Faculty Permission to Hire Form”, Dr. Wang was recorded in SMU’s HR/EEO records as “White” despite self-identifying as Chinese/East-Asian. On information and belief, Dr. Wang did not supply or approve that entry, and the misclassification remained uncorrected until at least April 2022. This misclassification was not a typographical error, i.e. clicking the wrong box for race, as “white” was typed into the form, and Dr. Wang’s surname (Wang) and multiple face-to-face meetings made his ethnicity obvious. By misclassifying Dr. Wang as White, the department effectively created false records that removed recognition of his minority status from official records.

The discrimination shapes professional work, the lawsuit said:

Dr. Desai stated on multiple occasions, including November 19, 2024, that Dr. Wang’s research on race-based discrimination “made people uncomfortable,” despite it being fully peer-reviewed and published in top journals. Notably, Dr. Wang’s Indian colleague Sorabh Tomar has since published similar research on race-based diversity and human behavior, which was viewed positively by Dr. Desai. This disparate treatment of similar research based on the race of the researcher violates principles of academic freedom and equal treatment.

“Dr. Wang demands a trial by jury on all issues so triable,” the lawsuit concludes.