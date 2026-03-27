Fonda: Trump Is Taking Away Our Rights — He’s Making U.S. a Banana Republic

Friday on CNN’s “The Source,” actress Jane Fonda said President Donald Trump is making the United States into a banana republic by taking away constitutional rights.

Fonda said, “The attacks on the arts writ large. Writers, painters, museums, National endowment of the Arts, state arts councils. These are all being defunded. People who Trump doesn’t agree with are being fired. Networks who report on the war, for example, in ways that Trump doesn’t like, are told that they may lose their license. I mean, this is what happens in banana republics and in totalitarian countries.

She added, “You can’t have art unless unless the artists can express themselves. You may not agree with it, but, you know it’s art. You have to let it be. And. What is happening now in this country has never happened here before. Our bedrock rights, the First Amendment, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom of religion, freedom of press, freedom to protest. It’s been taken away. There has been an authoritarian takeover, and it’s consolidating very fast. And here’s why. This was important. Today and tomorrow is important. And every act of resistance is important because we still have some tools, some few guard rails of democracy to protect our rights. Very soon we may not have those, including voting. We have to use our rights while we can to stop this from happening.”

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