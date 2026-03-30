Brennan: Our Allies See U.S. ‘No Longer to Be Trusted’ Under Trump

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” former CIA Director John Brennan claimed that under President Donald Trump, our allies and partners around the globe no longer trusted the United States.

Brennan said, “Well, you pointed out the 33% approval rating I’ve done. That’s a trend is a downward trend is a bad trend. We see that inflation is going to go up as a result of increased energy prices and across the board. So you know, I think that the trend is that they’re doubling down in Iran, which is unfortunate because if they start to deploy troops and they put troops on Iranian soil, it’s just going to get worse. And so it seems as though they’re digging more and more as a way to justify and validate their initial decision to go in there.”

He added, “As far as our allies and partners around the globe, they see that the United States is no longer to be trusted the way it had been for the past 75 years, since World War II, that that reliance on the United States and knowing the United States is going to be a real advocate and proponent for global peace and security, for human rights, for democratic movements, for alliance and partnerships, as opposed to just dismissing the significance of NATO and tearing up different types of treaties and other types of things. So I think the, you know, the trend line in the, in the globe is that the United States now is no longer seen as this force for good globally, which is why I think a lot of countries are going to be hedging their bets with Russia, China and others.”

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