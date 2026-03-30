Meeks: I Don’t Want ICE At Airports Even if They Do Help

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) said that he’s not okay with ICE agents remaining at airports, even if they are helping reduce hours-long waits and wondered, “Are they going to walk around with masks and names and still have warrantless arrests or going into [people’s] homes?”

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “If ICE agents at airports are helping alleviate some of these hours-long wait times, are you okay with them sticking around?”

Meeks answered, “No. What are they doing there? That’s not their job. They are not trained to do what the TSA workers do, and that’s part of the crux of it. Are they going to walk around with masks and names and still have warrantless arrests or going into [people’s] homes? That’s what the American people do not want. They’ve seen them arrest American citizens, kill two American citizens, and also those who are here, who are immigrants, who have not committed any crimes or anything of that nature. So, that’s what part of the problem is. And this should be fixed, again, by the president and by the super-MAGA Republicans who refuse to do anything in regards to that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett