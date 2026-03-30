Van Hollen: ‘Trump Is a Serial Liar,’ It’s Impossible for the American People to Trust Him

Monday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said President Donald Trump was a “serial liar” who couldn’t be trusted by the American people.

Guest host Abby Phillip asked, “Do you think it’s possible that they are speaking with someone in the Iranian regime? And do you believe that those talks represent progress?”

Van Hollen said, “Look, we know Donald Trump is a serial liar. Of course, the big lie he told the country was that he was going to keep us out of foreign wars and not drag us into another war in the Middle East. We also know he’s been lying when he claimed that we were in direct negotiations with the Iranians, and that they’re going to give us everything we wanted. As to whether or not we’re in indirect negotiations through third parties, that’s certainly possible.”

He continued, “But the notion that we’re near a big breakthrough is delusional. And let’s remember that Donald Trump, about three weeks ago, said that we won the war. Those are his words. We won the war. So the question is, what are we negotiating about right now, Abby, if we already won the war?”

He added, “Of course, the president told the country last year that bombing had completely destroyed the Iranian nuclear stockpile. And Tulsi Gabbard told the American people just about a week ago or so that Iran has made no effort to further enrichment since then. So all of this has been undertaken by Donald Trump under false claims. And it’s impossible for the American people to trust Donald Trump after all the lies he’s told. Should the president even be considering taking the uranium out of Iran by force, potentially sending U.S. troops in? Well, that would put American lives at even greater risk.”

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