Dem Gov. Candidate, San Jose Mayor: I Grade Newsom’s Performance as Governor ‘Probably in the C Range’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Democratic California gubernatorial candidate San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said that his grade of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) performance is “not high” and is likely around a C.

Host Jake Tapper asked, “After eight years of Gavin Newsom, what grade would you give him as Governor?”

Mahan answered, “Frankly, not high. On the big issues, on housing affordability, energy affordability, public safety, homelessness, I think the Governor has had some of the right ideas, but we have moved too slowly, we have not been willing to challenge Sacramento, especially this legislature, to impose policies that actually bring down the cost of living for people, better schools –.”

Tapper then cut in to ask, “Is that a C? Is that a D?”

Mahan responded, “Yeah, I’m probably in the C range, but it’s less about a letter grade, to be honest with you. It’s issue by issue. We should be getting people into treatment who are currently dying on our streets, building out shelter capacity, removing barriers to building housing. We aren’t moving fast enough or with the urgency that Californians deserve, and that’s why I jumped into this race, because we don’t need more of the same. We also don’t need more MAGA. We need somebody who’s focused on solving problems, and, as the only mayor in this race, I’ve actually been held accountable for delivering results in people’s daily lives.”

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