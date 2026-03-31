Meeks: Trump ‘Trying to Steal an Election’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) claimed that President Donald Trump is “trying to steal an election by making it so that people can’t vote.”

Meeks said, “The President is trying to [do] what I call as an African American, Jim Crow 2.0, preventing individuals from voting and putting up all kinds of obstacles for people, almost 30, 40% of the country, a lot of women will now have obstacles to voting, because if they’re using their husband’s name, they would not have their maiden names on their new identification, on their driver’s license, which is not going to be legal. Their birth certificate will not match their current name. People will not be able to afford to buy a passport, because you look at 30%, 40% of Americans don’t own passports now, and the time period that you can get one will probably make you ineligible to vote in this election.”

He continued, “Why is he doing that? It’s because his favorability rating is down under 40% by a big margin, and he’s dragging down all of the Republicans with him in the House and in the Senate. And so, he’s trying to steal an election by making it so that people can’t vote. But that’s not going to — I don’t think that will see the light of day.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett