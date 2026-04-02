Kellogg: We Have to Remove and Control Iran’s Uranium

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Finnerty,” former Trump National Security Adviser and former Trump Envoy Keith Kellogg said that Iran’s uranium has to be removed from Iran and controlled by either the United States or IAEA.

Kellogg said, “Look, first of all, full credit to President Trump. He’s done something no other president has done, which is address Iran in the Middle East, and he’s really done that quite well. And I expect him to talk about the enriched uranium that the Iranians have. We need to get that out of Iran. We need to control it. The IAEA needs to control it.”

Kellogg added that if Iran’s regime isn’t replaced, they “can always rebuild what [they’re] doing with the uranium.” And said that we can take a place like Kharg Island to try to force the regime out.

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