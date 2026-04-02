Kellogg: We’ve Moved from Hitler to Himmler in Iran, Have to Eradicate Regime

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Finnerty,” former Trump National Security Adviser and former Trump Envoy Keith Kellogg stated that the shifts in Iran’s regime are “like moving from Hitler to Himmler. The fact is that this is a group of people that must be eradicated, eliminated, and go back to regular government. The president of Iran really doesn’t have much to say. It’s really the Revolutionary Guards that have the controls.”

Kellogg said, “The one thing I would hope he would talk about is there’s a lot of talk about regime change. It’s a theocratic regime, and just moving from one group to another group, as long as they’re part of the Revolutionary Guards, that’s really not a regime change. And I’m talking about, that’s like moving from Hitler to Himmler. The fact is that this is a group of people that must be eradicated, eliminated, and go back to regular government. The president of Iran really doesn’t have much to say. It’s really the Revolutionary Guards that have the controls. They’ve had that control over the last 40 years. And as long as you’ve got a theocratic regime in place, then there’s still a threat out there. You can always rebuild military capacity. You can always rebuild what you’re doing with the uranium.”

Kellogg added that we can take a place like Kharg Island to try to force the regime out.

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