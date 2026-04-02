MS NOW’s McCaskill: Conservative Justices Being ‘Liberal Justices’ Because They’re Ignoring Constitution’s Language

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” MS NOW Political Analyst Claire McCaskill discussed the birthright citizenship case before the Supreme Court and said that the conservative justices are trying “to ignore both the plain language of the United States Constitution and the plain meaning of the United States Constitution” and therefore, they “are not conservative justices. These are liberal justices that are trying to legislate from the bench based on the stroke of a pen of one president.”

McCaskill said, “I sat in the United States Senate, and interviewed potential justices for the Supreme Court and for other levels of the federal judiciary. And the overriding theme of those justices and judges that were appointed by Republicans and the Republican senators [was] plain meaning, don’t legislate from the bench, textualism, you cannot make things up that aren’t in the plain language.”

She continued, “And these quote-unquote, conservative justices have spent two hours twisting themselves into pretzels to try to ignore both the plain language of the United States Constitution and the plain meaning of the United States Constitution and legislation that has been passed that echoes that Constitution. These are not conservative justices. These are liberal justices that are trying to legislate from the bench based on the stroke of a pen of one president.”

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