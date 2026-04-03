Dem Rep. Landsman: Iran ‘No Longer in a Position to Enrich Uranium or Manufacture Ballistic Missiles’

On Thursday’s broadcast of WBUR’s “Here and Now,” Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) said that Iran “had gotten to a very dangerous percentage” with enriched uranium and “they are no longer in a position to enrich uranium or manufacture ballistic missiles.”

Landsman said, “It’s clear now that the regime was enriching uranium underground. They had gotten to a very dangerous percentage. I think everyone agrees with that. And we had destroyed those facilities, but there’s enriched uranium still in those facilities. The Iranian regime, then, was building up a missile shield around those facilities, and we have destroyed that missile shield. … Which gives us the ability to resolve the issue of getting that uranium out at some point. If the missile shield had been built, it becomes very difficult for us to get in there, and it becomes much easier for them to get to weapons-grade uranium.”

He added, “Now, they are not in a position, I think everyone agrees with this now, which is that they are no longer in a position to enrich uranium or manufacture ballistic missiles. That is a big achievement. Getting the rest of the missiles and launchers will take some time, but it does not have to be part of this operation.”

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