Khanna: Trump ‘Should Be Impeached’ Over Iran, ‘Democrats Will Impeach Him Once We Take Back the House’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that President Donald Trump “should be impeached now. He’s taken us into a disastrous war, threatening war crimes in Iran, in terms of knocking out plants, and knocking out electricity. And the Democrats will impeach him once we take back the House, and should impeach him for all the things he’s done.”

Guest host Ali Velshi said, “Let me ask you about, Donald Trump has said, we have recordings of him saying that Republicans have to pass the SAVE Act or the SAVE America Act, because, without it, there’s no way they’ll win the midterms, and if they don’t win the midterms, they’ll impeach Donald Trump again. So, part of what Donald Trump needs out of his attorney general is some shield, some protection from impeachment. I’m not quite sure, mechanically, how that actually works. But if Democrats win the House, and possibly the Senate in November, there’s a better than even chance Donald Trump gets impeached again.”

Khanna responded, “Absolutely. He should be impeached now. He’s taken us into a disastrous war, threatening war crimes in Iran, in terms of knocking out plants, and knocking out electricity. And the Democrats will impeach him once we take back the House, and should impeach him for all the things he’s done. And, depending on the Senate, he may face conviction if we get to 60, especially if the — his numbers keep going down, and the Epstein issue continues to be a vulnerability.”

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