Nancy Mace: Bondi Still ‘Compelled Legally’ to Testify in Epstein Probe

Friday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said Pam Bondi was “still compelled legally” to appear before the House Oversight Committee for a deposition on Jeffrey Epstein.

Host Kate Bolduan said, “Now, a committee spokesperson, Congresswoman, had told CNN just last night that the chairman’s plan after the news was that the chairman was going to speak with members about the status of the deposition subpoenas and confer on next steps. Have you talked to the chairman yet about those next steps?”

Mace said, “I have not yet, but I made my point very clear yesterday when I issued the subpoena that was voted on by the Oversight Committee a number of weeks ago. We did it by name and not by the title of the attorney general, so she is still compelled and required by law to come before the Oversight Committee. And at this juncture, I’m not backing away from that or backing down from that. I do believe the handling of the Epstein files was done in a very poor manner by her and her office, and there are still questions that she has answers to that are very serious, and she has information I believe that will be important to the committee. So I’m moving forward.”

She added, “I am pushing to have her in. You know, she’s made a lot of statements about the files. I have questions about those statements. I had questions about why not all of the files have been released.

Bolduan said, “Do you think that her being fired helps your effort or hurts it in terms of getting the truth out about the Epstein files, in your view?”

Mace said, “I don’t think it really matters. Because the subpoena was for her, not her position. You know, so she is still compelled legally to come before the oversight committee in Congress. So I don’t think it really plays one way or the other because a subpoena still stands.”

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