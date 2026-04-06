Mullin: If CBP Isn’t Funded, I’ll Have to Make ‘Hard’ Choices on Ending Customs for Sanctuaries

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said that the department might look at taking away customs processing for international airports in sanctuary cities and said that “the Democrats are wanting to defund Customs and Border Patrol. Well, who processes those individuals when they walk off the plane? So, I’m going to have to be forced to make hard decisions, who’s willing to work with us and partner with us?”

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 5:35] “Mr. Secretary, you know that the issue here is that you have states and cities that are sanctuary states and cities, and that’s part of the issue. It’s part of the problem. We saw it in Minnesota. How do you get around that?”

Mullin answered, “Well, I believe sanctuary cities [are] not lawful. I don’t think they’re able to do that. And so, we’re going to take a hard look at this. One area we may take a hard look at is some of these cities have international airports. If they’re a sanctuary city, should they really be processing customs into their city? Seriously, if they’re a sanctuary city and they’re receiving international flights and we’re asking them to partner with us at the airport, but once they walk out of the airport, they’re not going to enforce immigration policy? Maybe we need to have a really hard look at that, because we need to focus on cities that want to work with us.”

Baier followed up, “So you’re saying that big cities that are sanctuary cities that have a big airport, they might lose their customs?”

Mullin responded, “I’m saying we’re going to have to start prioritizing things at some point. Right now, remember, the Democrats are wanting to defund Customs and Border Patrol. Well, who processes those individuals when they walk off the plane? So, I’m going to have to be forced to make hard decisions, who’s willing to work with us and partner with us? Once again, I’m not going outside the policies that Congress passed for me. And we’re not trying to push those. But we’re saying that you’ve got to partner with us.”

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