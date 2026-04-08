Dem Rep. Vindman: Chinese ‘Look Like They Could Be Attractive Alternatives to the U.S.’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-VA) argued that the war in Iran has resulted in the U.S. being in “likely a worse geopolitical position than when we started, with the president threatening to annihilate a civilization. And our adversaries, the Chinese, actually, look like they could be attractive alternatives to the U.S. in this context.”

Vindman said, “Look, the American people are under a tremendous strain, tremendous pressure. The president was elected to do one thing: lower costs for the American people, get ahold of inflation. In fact, all of his policies — the vast majority of his policies have gone in the other direction, between the tariffs that have caused inflation, everything from grocery prices, to food, and you add on these ridiculous wars.”

He added, “If the war were to end today, again, I’m skeptical, we’ve been at war for 40 days. We have been spending an average of $1 billion a day. We spent $40 billion on this conflict to put ourselves in what is likely a worse geopolitical position than when we started, with the president threatening to annihilate a civilization. And our adversaries, the Chinese, actually, look like they could be attractive alternatives to the U.S. in this context.”

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