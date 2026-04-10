Lindsey Graham: Everything Kerry, Obama, Biden Did in Iran ‘Failed’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said everything former Secretary of State John Kerry, former President Barack Obama and former President Joe Biden did in Iran had “failed.”

Graham said, “I talked to him about the Straits. We cannot allow a terrorist state like Iran to control navigable water. The straits are vital to all deliveries, mostly for Europe. But, he’s not going to allow them to control the straits. He’s not going to let them have ballistic missiles. He’s not going to allow them to keep 900 pounds of highly enriched uranium. He set red lines in these red lines are reasonable.”

He added, “I saw So John Kerry, a war of choice? They were within 2 or 3 weeks, Iran from having enough uranium to build 8 to 10 bombs. How do you get 60% uranium? Everything John Kerry, Obama and Biden did failed. They’re not supposed to have anything above 3.5%. They’ve been cheating. They bragged about enough 60% uranium. There’s no peaceful purpose for having that. You go to 2 or 3 weeks and you got 8 to 10 bombs. So Trump had to act. So John Kerry and everybody like John Kerry allowed Iran to get away with murder when it comes to missiles and their enrichment program and those days are over.”

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