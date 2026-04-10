Swalwell Lawyer: He Isn’t Here to Answer Questions Directly Because ‘He’s Busy’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” Elias Dabaie, the attorney for California gubernatorial candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), said that Swalwell wasn’t there to answer questions directly because “he has a campaign to run. He’s busy” and also “he’s spending time with his family and his wife and his friends, and that’s his choice.”

Host Elex Michaelson asked, “CNN gave Rep. Swalwell multiple opportunities to respond on camera to Pamela’s reporting. I invited him to join us live tonight. He just posted that video online, but why won’t he join us to answer the questions directly?”

Dabaie responded, “Well, let me start by telling you that we take these allegations very seriously. The Congressman categorically denies any misconduct took place, and we intend to vindicate his rights in court.”

Later, Michaelson asked, “So, your investigation is ongoing. Why isn’t he here, though, to answer those questions? You didn’t answer that question. Why isn’t he putting himself out there to answer the questions directly?”

Dabaie answered, “Well, he has a campaign to run. He’s busy. He’s taking these allegations seriously. And, again, as he told you in that video, he’s spending time with his family and his wife and his friends, and that’s his choice.”

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