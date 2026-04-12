Nikki Haley: Trump Is Causing ‘Chaos,’ ‘Distractions’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said President Donald Trump was causing “chaos” and “distractions.”

Host Dana Bash said, “I covered your presidential campaign in 2024, and at the time, you said Donald Trump was unhinged and diminished. Do you still feel that way?”

Haley said, “I think that he has the ability to cause chaos, and I think he has the ability to cause distractions. But I think the way that he — when I look at how he’s managed, you know, the immigration effort, which was a catastrophe, I think he’s handled that well. When I look at the fact that he’s dealing with our adversaries in a way that’s strong and not weak, I think that’s incredibly important. I think that a lot of the things that he has done, he’s done well. It’s just sometimes how he does it that causes chaos. But, you know, now the biggest issue is going to be the economy. We’ve got to look at our debt. We’re at $39 trillion in debt. We’ll have 40 trillion in October. Social Security is going to go bankrupt in six years. That’s going to affect 75 million Americans. Republicans and Democrats need to focus on our debt, on the entitlements, on the economy.”

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