Ron Johnson: We Should Block Oil Going to China if They Help Iran

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said the United States should block oil going to China if they help Iran during the current military operation.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARTHA RADDATZ: Meanwhile, we have 50,000 troops in harm’s way right now. We have Gulf allies in harm’s way. We have gas prices spiking. Oil barrels — the price raised there. President Trump was asked about people who are not fans of the war, asked specifically, what do you say to Americans who are not fans of the war. And he said, ‘They’re foolish because the war is about one thing, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.’ So, what would you say to those Americans who are sitting at home, seeing those 50,000 troops in harm’s way, seeing gas prices spike, and listening to you saying how complicated this could be and that it could continue for a long time?

JOHNSON: Well, first of all, it’s a good answer. That’s exactly the reason why we have to make sure the Iranian — the Iranian regime is ended. You know, whether it’s President Obama, President Biden, President Trump, they all said, we can never allow Iran to become a nuclear power. The problem with what President Obama and Biden did they coddled the regime, they funneled billions of dollars, strengthened the regime, allowed them to sponsor state terror, allowed them to continue enriching uranium. And at some point in time, we had to act before we couldn’t, before Iran became a nuclear power, before they had so many missiles and so many drones that this kind of action would have devastated the region. It’s already done enough damage.

So, no, I know it’s a tough decision for President Trump because he knew it wouldn’t be easy. And it’s not easy. And it could be longer term here. But I don’t believe it’s going to require boots on the ground. You know, potentially assets to help the Iranian people, other people eventually completely destroy the regime. But let’s face it, this regime is incredibly weakened. You know, all their bold statements reminds me of Baghdad Bob. You know, they are not in a position of strength right now. And we also have to make sure that China and Russia no longer help Iran. I heard a very disturbing report that apparently China’s going to be sending MANPADS to Iran. We need to express, in no uncertain terms, China had better not do that. You know we certainly have the capability of blocking oil from the Strait of Hormuz going to China as well. So, again, we have plenty of power in the situation and we need to use it.