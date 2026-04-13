Hillary Clinton: Trump’s ‘Unhinged’ Social Media Posts ‘Disgraceful’

Monday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called President Donald Trump’s “unhinged” social media posts “disgraceful.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said, “We had, for example, since Easter Sunday and through today, really some, some would call profane posts by the president. And I just wonder how that fits into staying focused. On the Easter Sunday message the president threatening to decimate a civilization. And then just, I think overnight posting and a himself as Jesus, does reaction to that fit into the message? And what is your reaction?”

Clinton said, “Absolutely. I mean, we need to hold leaders accountable for what they say as well as what they do, because words, especially from an American president, have real consequences. And when you look at the last week of unhinged rants coming from Trump’s social media account, it’s just disgraceful.”

She continued, “I mean, threatening civilizational genocide, threatening Pope Leo, threatening the values. You know, I want to get back to this point. You know, you hear Trump and Vance and these people prattle on and on about Western civilization. I don’t think they’ve ever taken a course in Western civilization.”

She added, “Western civilization has a real meaning. It is a meaning about our values, our institutions. This country of ours is a result of the development over centuries of Western civilization. It is about how we hold leaders accountable so they don’t become autocrats and dictators and how they don’t lead us into, you know, reckless wars and really unhinged attacks.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN