Marjorie Taylor Greene: Trump’s ‘Mental Stability’ Questionable Based on His Posts

Monday on CNN’s “The Source,” former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said it was time to “really question” President Donald Trump’s “mental stability” based on his social media posts.

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “I have to ask you if you believe that the president, thought he was depicting himself, as as a doctor, not Jesus in that post?”

Greene said, “No absolutely not. I thought that was blasphemy. As a Christian, I was very offended. And and a doctor, President Trump is not a doctor. And that picture had him in a robe as Jesus is often portrayed with light coming out of his hands. And he talked about, healing people like a Red Cross worker. I think there would be many people that would argue with that, you know, saving lives. So I think it was blasphemy. I was offended. I think he should apologize.”

Collins said, “You responded to that post about a whole civilization will die with an all caps 25th Amendment and three exclamation points. Do you really think that the president should be removed from office?”

Greene said, “I think we have to really question the mental stability of any president that threatens to wipe out an entire civilization of people. That would include all the innocent people in that country that have nothing to do with the war, especially after President Trump said this was about freeing the Iranian people from the Iranian regime. So for him to call to wipe out an entire civilization of people is absolutely wrong.”

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