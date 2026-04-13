MS NOW’s Lemire: Orban Loss a ‘Tough Day for Vladimir Putin, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network regular Jonathan Lemire reacted to host Joe Scarborough’s comments about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s election loss to Peter Magyar on Sunday.

Scarborough argued Orban’s defeat was a “great day for Western democracy.”

According to Lemire, the defeat was also one for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump.

“You know, Jonathan Lemire, I still call it the West. Talk about Western democracy. I still believe in Western democracy,” Scarborough said. “And I believe yesterday was a great day for Western democracy. It was a very bad day for people who over the past decade have done their best to try to destroy Western democracy, to destroy liberal democracy. Liberal: a traditionally small-government term. Even though, a lot of really stupid people don’t understand that, because they don’t read history. I guess they just scrawl in crayon books. But liberal democracy, Western democracy, what the United States of America has been for so long. But let’s make no mistake about it. This administration lined up with Vladimir Putin instead of Western democracy. And it was a crushing defeat for them, was it not?”

Lemire replied, “It most certainly was. This was a tough day for Vladimir Putin, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, who all endorsed Orban in the campaign’s final stages, either implicitly or explicitly. It was striking. You never see an American administration back a foreign candidate like this, and to do it for Orban.”

(h/t Newsbusters)

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