Shaheen: Swalwell Should Resign if Allegations Are ‘Found True’

Monday on CNN’s “News Central,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) said Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) should resign if the allegations against him were found to be true.

Host Kate Bolduan said, “A fellow Democrat, he’s in the House, Eric Swalwell, he’s facing allegations right now of sexual misconduct and assault. Allegations he denies. He just dropped his bid for governor of California overnight over this. He’s now facing calls to resign his House seat. You are a leader in your party, and you’ve seen quite a lot from your colleagues in the many years that you’ve served. Do you think that he should resign from Congress or face expulsion?”

Shaheen said, “Well, I certainly think given the number, given the people who have come forward, his former staffers and raised these allegations that they must be investigated and if found true and I think we need to give the victims the benefit of the doubt, if found true, then he should resign.”

Bolduan said, “Some of your colleagues, many, there is a growing number who are not waiting to see an investigation take place, they think in light of what has been, already alleged, that they would like to see him resign in the face of it. You are not there yet?”

Shaheen said, “Well, I think he needs to answer to his constituents and to his colleagues. But I do think, as I said, we need to listen when victims come forward who have been sexually assaulted or raped. I think victims who allege inappropriate behavior need to be listened to. And it needs to be done in a way that provides for a real investigation and real consequences if found guilty.”

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