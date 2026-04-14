Dem Rep. Crow: Khamenei Had Fatwa Against Nukes, Now That’s Gone

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said that Ali Khamenei “did have a fatwa in place that said no development of nuclear weapons.” But now that fatwa has been ended.

Host Martha MacCallum said, “There’s no indication that they didn’t cheat on that deal all the way through. There was no indication of that. And we don’t know that, because we weren’t allowed to do anywhere, any time inspections. So, it appears that they progressed and progressed and progressed on that program, until, now, we’ve got 900 pounds of highly-enriched uranium, a lot of which was happening during that period, that is the dust that President Trump is talking about right here. I thought this was interesting –.”

Crow then cut in to say, “Well, we know, on that point, actually, what we know is that Ali Khamenei, the now-deceased supreme leader, who, I’m not mourning his death, right? A very bad person, he did have a fatwa in place that said no development of nuclear weapons. The problem is, now, his second-eldest son…doesn’t believe in that fatwa. They’ve lifted it, right? So, we have a more hardline, more extreme leader in place now than we had 35 days ago.”

Crow acknowledged that Iran turned down having enriched uranium at the energy level and nodded after MacCallum pointed out that Iran moved closer to a nuclear weapon under Khamenei.

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