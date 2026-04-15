Freeland: Canada Is ‘Rooting for America to Get its Act Together’

On Wednesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said her country is “rooting for America to get its act together.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “I’m really curious what this situation right now looks like from the perspective of a Canadian official. Canadian politics, which I think is, you know, different, but not that different from how it looks from, say, France or England or a lot of places, which is that Donald Trump started this, didn’t consult. Now things are pretty messed up and unresolved, and everyone else has to kind of figure out how to fix it.”

Freeland said, “Yeah. Well, Chris, I think that’s exactly right. And I agree with Donald Trump only about one thing that he said in that interview with Maria Bartiromo, which is it is really sad. I mean, I think that Americans need to understand the extent to which we think America is a great country, your traditional allies. We think America has done a fantastic job leading the free world since World War two. Not perfect, of course, but that period, those 80, those eight decades are probably the best period that the world has enjoyed. And that was under U.S. leadership. And now what we’re seeing, and it’s kind of almost impossible to believe, is America wrecking the order that it created. And the countries that America seems to be angriest at. Are your close friends. So I observe that America seems to be treating Russia better than it is treating NATO allies. I observe that America actually seems to be treating China better than it is treating your traditional allies and trading partners, and you know, it’s not America first, what it is is America alone. And that makes America weaker.”

She continued, “It can be hard to see when our leaders are being insulted by your president, when our religious leaders are being insulted by your president, when your president is making territorial claims on our countries repeatedly.”

She added, “I have to say, speaking as a Canadian, we are rooting for America to get its act together. It will be good for you. It will be good for the rest of us.”

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