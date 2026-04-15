Mullin: I Have Issue with TPS as a Whole, We Have ‘Pretty Generous’ Asylum Laws

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said that he has “a hard issue with TPS to begin with, because we don’t ever end it. We always extend it.” And said that there are already “pretty generous” asylum laws for people who need help.

Mullin said, [relevant remarks begin around 5:30] “Unfortunately, TPS turns into a permanent status. We have people that [have] been here for 30 years, and then when we say we’re going to end protected status for you, they end up coming in and saying, well, wait a second, it’s inhumane because we’re married, we have family, we have kids here, we have grandkids here, and we work here, and now we’re going to send you back home. But it was never supposed to be permanent. And that’s the problem, is, that, when you start extending these programs, they become permanent.”

He added, “I have a hard issue with TPS to begin with, because we don’t ever end it. We always extend it. We have asylum laws here, and if you need asylum and you can prove that you have asylum, we’re pretty generous [with] that.”

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