Kaine: Trump Made ‘Diplomacy Impossible’ by Ending Nuke Deal, Named It Dept. of War When Iran Doesn’t Do That

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said that the Iran nuclear deal was working and “if you make diplomacy impossible, you will make war inevitable. But, obviously, Donald Trump prefers war to diplomacy.” He also cited, as evidence of this, the renaming of the Department of Defense to the Department of War when “It’s a Ministry of Defense in Iran. It’s a Ministry of Defense in China. Only one nation beats its chest and cosplays as a secretary or a department of war.”

Kaine said, “Donald Trump took a diplomatic deal that was working in his first term and tore it up. We told him, if you do that, if you make diplomacy impossible, you will make war inevitable. But, obviously, Donald Trump prefers war to diplomacy.”

Kaine continued, “He has, uniquely among nations of the world, decided to rebrand our Department of Defense a Department of War. No other nation in the world does this, Chris. Brazil was the last nation that had a minister of war. They changed it to a minister of defense in 1999. It’s a Ministry of Defense in Russia. It’s a Ministry of Defense in North Korea. It’s a Ministry of Defense in Iran. It’s a Ministry of Defense in China. Only one nation beats its chest and cosplays as a secretary or a department of war.”

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