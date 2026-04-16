Marlow: How the Iran War Led to the (Likely) Downfall of Saudi-Backed LIV Golf Tour

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about LIV.

Marlow said, “With Iran having actually bombed Saudi Arabia, and in the aftermath of the US’s attack on Iran over the last seven weeks and now it’s clear that Saudi Arabia and the United States are basically allies at this point. Now we’re seeing this golf tour, which been hemorrhaging money, losing a lot of money, is going to go away.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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