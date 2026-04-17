Exclusive — Fmr Dem Strategist: A Generation Ago, No Democrat Would Have Anything to Do with Hasan Piker

Breitbart TV

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” former Democratic Strategist Julian Epstein talked about Hasan Piker.

Epstein said, “Piker is an example of how far the party has moved left. A generation ago, no Democrat would have had anything to do with him.”

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