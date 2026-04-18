Maher on Swalwell: Media ‘Protect Politicians’, Liberals Protect Each Other

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that the Eric Swalwell saga is a case where the media “protect politicians” and “It seems like a lot of times, the liberals, as long as it’s our liberal, we don’t care, and we don’t talk.”

Maher said, “I’ve got to say, we had him on a couple of times, ask my staff, I never liked him. I don’t have good gaydar, but I’ve got creepdar. I’ve always thought this guy was a f*cking creep. I never liked him. And, yet, so many Democrats stood by him, and now that we’re finding out that it was such an open secret, I hear this so many times, Bill Clinton, it was an open secret in Arkansas, Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, even Larry Craig.”

He added, “What is going on here, where it takes so long for the open secret to — because I seem to remember that, back in the old days, like when JFK was president, we heard, well, the media used to protect politicians then. They knew what JFK was doing, but it was just something they didn’t report on. Is it any different now? Apparently not.”

Maher further said that it’s rich for Republicans to talk about Swalwell after the E. Jean Carroll case, but added, “It seems like a lot of times, the liberals, as long as it’s our liberal, we don’t care, and we don’t talk.”

Maher concluded that while there have been Republican scandals that were known in Washington before they were widely reported, “only one party says, we’re the party of decency — well, that’s not true, the Republicans think they are, too. But that seems to be more like something that, we’re the — we’ve got to get rid of him because he’s not decent, I get that.”

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