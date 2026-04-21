Dershowitz: I’m a Republican Now, So ‘Tucker Carlson’s My Problem’, But GOP’s Handling Him Better than Dems Do Piker

On Monday’s “Mark Levin Show,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz talked about becoming a Republican and said that “I’m now a Republican. So, Tucker Carlson’s my problem as well as your problem.” But the establishment of the party is “marginalizing him. They’re doing a much better job” than Democrats are with people like Hasan Piker.

While discussing Hasan Piker, Dershowitz said, “They’re campaigning with him. That’s the point. It would be like campaigning with Goebbels and campaigning with Himmler, you just can’t do that. And the Republicans have their problems, obviously. Tucker Carlson, I was about to say, you have your problems. Now, I can say we have our problems. I’m now a Republican. So, Tucker Carlson’s my problem as well as your problem.”

Host Mark Levin then said, “But the difference is, the Republican Party establishment is not embracing Tucker Carlson. The president has basically excommunicated him.”

Dershowitz responded, “They’re marginalizing him. They’re doing a much better job. I completely agree.”

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