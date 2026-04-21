Homan: China Exploiting Visa Waiver Program, Hope Mullin Makes Changes ‘Soon’

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Finnerty,” Border Czar Tom Homan said there is a problem with people from China exploiting the Visa Waiver Program in the Northern Mariana Islands, which is “a huge national security threat,” and “I actually talked to Markwayne Mullin about this. Markwayne Mullin is all over it. He’s reviewing it, and we’re hoping” for changes soon.

Homan said, “I know HSI, Homeland Security Investigation[s], a division of ICE, is increasing the investigations of birth tourism, because it is illegal. In the Northern Mariana Islands, not only is there a birth tourism problem, with Chinese with the Visa Waiver Program coming in the [Northern Mariana Islands], it’s a huge national security threat, because the military installations we’re expanding there, they’ve got a bird’s eye view of all that.”

He continued, “So, yeah, I actually talked to Markwayne Mullin about this. Markwayne Mullin is all over it. He’s reviewing it, and we’re hoping there [are] going to be changes real soon.”

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