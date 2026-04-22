Fmr. Trump Counterterror Official: Iran Has Never Followed Ceasefire

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Amb. Nathan Sales, who served as Coordinator for Counterterrorism during the first Trump administration, said that Iran has violated the ceasefire “from the moment the ink was dry on the agreement” by failing to actually open up the Strait of Hormuz like they agreed to.

Sales said, “Well, Laura, they’ve been violating the ceasefire from the moment the ink was dry on the agreement. The trade was, the United States stops its punishing and crippling military offensive against the Iranian regime, and, in return, the regime opens up the Strait, and it never did. It said, well, we’ll open the Strait, but only if you pay us a toll or only if you use certain waters that are close to Iranian territory and only if you coordinate with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. So, they’ve been — let’s be clear, they’ve been breaking the ceasefire since day one.”

He continued, “And this really raises the question, who is in charge here? Who is speaking for the Iranian regime and who is making decisions about military strategy and diplomacy? It’s supposed to be the supreme leader. We haven’t heard word one from him since the opening day of the war. Rumors are that he’s been severely wounded in the war.”

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