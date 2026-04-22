FNC’s Ingraham: How Is Iran Attacking Ships Not Violating Ceasefire?

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” host Laura Ingraham responded to assertions by the White House that Iran didn’t violate the ceasefire by saying, “Maybe I’m thick here, but didn’t they attack three ships?” And wondering how that wouldn’t constitute a violation of the ceasefire.

While speaking with Coordinator for Counterterrorism during the first Trump administration Amb. Nathan Sales, Ingraham said, “Now, Mr. Ambassador, the White House claimed today that Iran did not violate the ceasefire. Maybe I’m thick here, but didn’t they attack three ships? How is that not violating the ceasefire?”

Sales responded that Iran has “been violating the ceasefire from the moment the ink was dry on the agreement. The trade was, the United States stops its punishing and crippling military offensive against the Iranian regime, and, in return, the regime opens up the strait, and it never did. It said, well, we’ll open the strait, but only if you pay us a toll or only if you use certain waters that are close to Iranian territory and only if you coordinate with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. So, they’ve been — let’s be clear, they’ve been breaking the ceasefire since day one.”

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