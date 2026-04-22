Kaine: Trump ‘Stole’ Seats Back in 2023, We Stood Up to That

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) argued that “Donald Trump weaponized redistricting, first in North Carolina in 2023, and the three seats that he stole were the margin of victory for the reconciliation bill” and said that “in Republican states that have followed Donald Trump’s effort to rig elections, they’ve done it in the back room.”

Kaine said, “[W]hen Donald Trump weaponized redistricting, first in North Carolina in 2023, and the three seats that he stole were the margin of victory for the reconciliation bill that kicked 80,000 Virginians off the SNAP food benefit program and cut hundreds of millions of dollars of Medicaid funding to Virginia, Virginians said, look, we’ve got to stand up to tyrants, and we don’t want to have this president try to interfere with election results this November or in November of ’28 with a Congress that doesn’t have a backbone to stand up to him. So, we’re going to stand up against tyrants and try to match what he’s doing.”

He added that “in Republican states that have followed Donald Trump’s effort to rig elections, they’ve done it in the back room. The legislature has cooked up a plan, stolen Democratic seats, and just forced it down the voters’ throats. In Virginia, we said, we’re going to make the maps available to all, and then, we’ll let everybody vote on it by referendum.”

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