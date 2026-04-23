DHS Secretary Mullin: Chuck Schumer Is a ‘Lying Scumbag’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was a “lying scumbag.”

Host Bill Melugin said, “I want to draw your attention to something that Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor last night. He said that nobody respects Ice for Border Patrol. Take a listen.”

Schumer said, “Adding $140 billion to an agency that nobody— 2 groups, Border Patrol and ICE, that nobody respects in this country.”

Melugin said, “Mr. Secretary, your response?”

Mullin said, “Well, it makes my ears red. It takes a lot to get me upset. But Chuck Schumer, no one respects you. The definition of a lying scumbag politician, that is you! You would be the definition if you googled you right now,” replied a visibly agitated Mullin. “I mean, why don’t you just come out and be honest with the American people? He wants to have open borders. If you wanna defund the Customs and Border Protection Agency, if you wanna defend ICE, who is in there arresting the criminals that the laws were passed by you, you had time to change those during the Biden administration. You didn’t because you’re for open borders, and you’re for the criminals running amok in our cities. And for you to say that is so disrespectful to the law enforcement that is out there protecting you because he has a detail with him. How about he walks around these city streets without a detail? I wonder how safe he would feel.”

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