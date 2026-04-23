Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel to Seek Counseling Amid Release of New Bombshell Pics

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel will be present for the first two days of the draft but will depart on day three for counseling as new bombshell pics revealing the intimate nature of his relationship with former NFL reporter Dianna Russini come to light.

In a statement Wednesday, Vrabel announced that he would be headed to counseling over the weekend while traveling out of state with his family. Meaning, Vrabel will not be on hand for the final rounds of the draft on Saturday.

“As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them,” Vrabel said in a statement obtained by ESPN. “In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend. This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.

“I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be. This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result.”

The news of Vrabel’s absence from the team comes amid another drop of intimate pictures showing Russini and the Pats head coach kissing at a New York City bar, back in 2020.

“They were kissing and they were all over each other,” an eyewitness told Page Six. “He had a ring on.”

According to the New York Post, at the time the pictures were taken in the Tribeca Tavern in 2020, Vrabel was already married and Russini was six months away from marriage.

“They were having a glorious time,” the eyewitness to Vrabel and Russini’s interaction told Page Six. “They were [giving each other] pecks, a bunch of pecks constantly. There was nobody in there. Nobody knew who they were. I don’t even think the bartenders did.”

Both Vrabel and Russini have two children from their respective marriages.

The pictures showing Russini and Vrabel in an intimate setting six years before the pictured released of the couple’s recent trip together to an exclusive Arizona resort, show the true depth of the couple’s relationship.

Russini resigned from her position as the senior NFL reporter at The Atlantic after an investigation by the outlet found troubling details about her relationship with the Patriots coach.

“Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30,” Russini wrote on X. “I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”

Whether planned or not, Vrabel’s trip for counseling and time away with family will prevent him from facing reporter’s questions over the recently released pictures.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 23 (Round 1): 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT.