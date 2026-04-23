Pence: Trump’s Broad-Based Tariffs Contributing to ‘Struggling’ Economy

On Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Way Too Early,” former Vice President Mike Pence said President Donald Trump’s “broad-based tariffs” were contributing to the United States’ “struggling” economy.

Pence said, “I give Republicans in Congress and the president a great credit for extending those tax cuts in full. I think had they not done that, had those taxes gone up while tariffs were going up, I think our economy would be would be struggling even more than it is today.”

Host Ali Vitali said, “You see the economy that’s struggling right now.”

Pence said, “I think the economy has been impacted by the uncertainty around the president’s broad-based tariffs from Liberation Day. Advancing American Freedom was one of the few groups that went into the courts to challenge those policies on constitutional grounds.”

He added, “I was heartened that the Supreme Court of the United States, overturned the president’s Liberation Day tariffs.”

Vitali said, “He was quite critical of that.”

Pence said, “I know he’s not happy about it, but Constitution’s quite clear that taxes originate in the Congress, not by the president, and that that includes what our Founders called imposts, which are tariffs.”

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