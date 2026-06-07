Anthony Constantino, an entrepreneur and a Republican candidate running for New York’s 21st congressional district, said on Breitbart News Saturday that “swamplings” are hoping to wait out President Donald Trump and take over the GOP.

Constantino, who described himself as a “super MAGA congressional candidate,” highlighted how Robert Smullen, who is also running for the district, refused to shake his hand during a recent debate:

“I view it as an important moment in the history of MAGA. We want to keep the MAGA movement, a lot of these swamp creatures, I call them ‘swamplings,’ the ones in New York state aren’t so tough,” he said on Breitbart News Saturday.

He added, “They’re looking to get back into power and hoping that MAGA just fades away.”

Constantino is the CEO of Sticker Mule, which is one of the world’s fastest-growing online printing companies and serves over five million customers across more than 100 countries. Sticker Mule employs over 1,000 people and has manufacturing facilities in New York, South Carolina, and Italy.

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Constantino said, “I think that moment showed it’s not going to happen, my opponent was hoping that he could beat the MAGA candidate so badly.”

He added, “People are calling it a knockout I beat him so badly.”

The Trump-endorsed candidate said, “These swamplings are hoping to wait President Trump out. Which is why I’m excited to get elected and there’s a lot of other great members of the MAGA movement that are fighting to get elected and keep the MAGA movement going.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.