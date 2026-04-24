Dem. Rep. Houlahan: Americans Won’t Be OK With Iran Conflict Going Over 90 Days

Friday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) said the American people will not approve of the military conflict in Iran going on for more than 90 days.

Co-host Boris Sanchez said, “The US is sending an aircraft carrier to the Middle East, as we just noted to Iran has now also begun collecting some of the tolls or profiting receiving some of the profit from the tolls that it put on the strait. Which side do you think can sustain longer? Do you think the US blockade will last long enough to pressure Tehran into concessions, or do you think that Iran is in this for the long haul? They’ll wait past the midterm elections.”

Houlahan said, “Gosh, I, I hope we are not all here still talking about this after the midterm election. That would be horrifying. This is about $1 billion a day to the American taxpayer right now. In addition, this coming week will pass that 60 day mark, after which point, the president really does have to come to Congress to get to get some permission, more than beyond what he has not asked for so far. And so I do think that there will be an intolerance, a tolerance threshold that will be, building and building as the next weeks and days go by. If this passes more than 90 days, I don’t I don’t foresee the American people being able to hang with that. But I am hopeful that the administration will do the right thing and broker a peace negotiation at this point in time what it looks like they’re going to get out of this doesn’t look a whole lot different or better than the JCPOA did that the president, President Trump tore up in his last administration. As you’re mentioning, the tolls are being collected in the street right now that didn’t exist before this conflict. So I’m not really certain that we’re really in a totally, good position right now of negotiation strength.”

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