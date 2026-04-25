Kudlow: We Should Get ‘Unconditional Surrender’ from Iran, ‘We Have Won the War’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” host Larry Kudlow argued that Iran has to give in to what the U.S. wants, arguing, “We have won the war. They’re going bankrupt. They’re starving. And they’re all gruesome, Nazi-like monsters. To me, it’s unconditional surrender.” And “I think it’s set up for a revolution. The civilian population is ready to go. And I just want the U.S. to keep all these pressure points from the blockade right on continuing.”

Kudlow said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:35] “Iran has to [accede] to American demands and requirements, does it not? There’s — I don’t know what — there’s no running room here. We have won the war. They’re going bankrupt. They’re starving. And they’re all gruesome, Nazi-like monsters. To me, it’s unconditional surrender.”

He added, “They’re running out of gasoline, which is a killer, right? Societies that run out of — or modern societies that run out of gasoline, Sen. Hagerty, usually, fireworks occur. I think it’s set up for a revolution. The civilian population is ready to go. And I just want the U.S. to keep all these pressure points from the blockade right on continuing. Keep those pressure points on.”

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