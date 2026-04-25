Maher: ‘There’s Lots of Leftist Indoctrination in Schools’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that while the right has strayed away from the educational purpose of schools in certain areas, there is also “lots of leftist indoctrination in schools.”

While discussing putting the Ten Commandments in schools, Maher said it appears to him to be “such a clear case, that you shouldn’t have the Ten Commandments in the school. The school is just for learning, it should be.”

He continued, “Now, obviously, the left has f*cked that up, too. There’s lots of leftist indoctrination in schools. So, both sides. But this one seems very clear.”

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