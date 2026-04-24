MS NOW’s Hayes: Right ‘Freaking Out’ Over Mamdani Grocery Store Plan That Hasn’t Worked Elsewhere

During a town hall with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) that aired on Friday, MS NOW host Chris Hayes said that “the right has been freaking out” over Mamdani’s city-owned grocery store proposal that has “been tried in other cities, and it hasn’t” worked.

Hayes said, “Mayor Mamdani…just announced his plan to open five city-owned grocery stores to help New Yorkers with rising food costs. The first one’s set to open next year, and, as expected, the right has been freaking out.”

He added, while speaking directly to Mamdani, “First of all, just tell me, like, the theory on the — people are very obsessed with the grocery store because it does feel like, I don’t know, genuinely socialist in some ways. And, it’s gotten a lot of ideological incoming from Fox. Like, what — it was a promise that you made. How confident are you this can work? It’s been tried in other cities, and it hasn’t.”

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