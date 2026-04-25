Wes Moore: Democrats ‘Have a Results Problem’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) stated that the issue for Democrats isn’t messaging, it’s “a results problem.”

Moore said, “Democrats don’t have a messaging problem, we have a results problem. There’s a results problem, when we are turning around and not producing the kind of results with the kind of speed that is necessary and required. And you know who exploited that beautifully? Donald Trump. Because Donald Trump was a fantastic vessel for the frustration, right? He points things out like nobody else’s business. He’s just not a vehicle for the solution. Donald Trump was the one who was pointing out, you know what, we’ve done all this work around electric vehicles and all this kind of thing and passed a big bill around it, and do you know how many electric charging stations we had by December of 2024? 37. He pointed that out. He pointed out the fact that we are now still watching inflation continue to rise. Now, he’s done nothing but watch inflation rise under him as well, but, again, he is a fantastic vessel for the frustration.”

He added, “I think if the Democratic Party can continue to embrace this idea of leave no one behind and making sure we can move with the speed and the urgency that people don’t feel like they’re being left behind, then we’re not going to have an electoral problem again.”

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